Lions to Wear Helmet Decal, T-shirt Honoring Victims of Oxford High School Shooting

The Detroit Lions will honor the victims of the shooting at Oxford (Michigan) High School that killed four students and injured several others.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters the Lions will wear T-shirts, hats and a helmet decal during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Those guys are on our minds, so we want to represent them on Sunday," Campbell said. "I know there will be a group of those students and kids and people that have been affected that will be watching this game, so right now, that's the best way to help them."

The Lions will also hold a moment of silence before kickoff.

Per CNN's Amir Vera, Taylor Romine and Kelly McCleary, the shooting occurred in the early afternoon on Tuesday when a gunman opened fire in the school.

Four students, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling, were killed, with seven others—six students and one teacher—injured in the shooting.

Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, has been taken into police custody and charged with four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of terrorism causing death and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Thursday, the University of Michigan football team announced its jerseys for Saturday's Big Ten Championship game against Iowa will feature a special decal "to honor all victims, survivors and community members" affected by the shooting, with special recognition of Myre, who was a football player at Oxford High.