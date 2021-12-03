Trae Young, Draymond Green Headline 3rd Update to NBA 2K22 Player Ratings

AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green were among the players to have their overall rating increased in the latest NBA 2K22 update.

2K Sports announced Friday that Young's rating was increased one point to 90, while Green jumped three points to 83:

"Search every roster in the NBA and you'll be hard-pressed to find a player with a higher basketball IQ than Draymond Green. For many years, Green played the role of the enforcer for the Warriors, and in many ways he still does. But now more than ever, the former Michigan State Spartan is facilitating and orchestrating head coach Steve Kerr's system to perfection. Statistically, Green won't blow you away with his numbers, but his value isn't in the stat sheet. Even without Klay Thompson to start the 2021-2022 campaign, Green and Steph Curry have hoisted the Warriors to a sterling record of 18-3, and look like title contenders."

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle headlined the players who saw their overall rating drop in the video game's new update. He fell two points to an 84.

Young has carried the Hawks offense in the early stages of the 2021-22 season. He ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring (26.3 PPG) and third in assists (9.1) while shooting a career-best 38.8 percent from three-point range.

The 2018 fifth overall pick is also on quite a roll as of late with five consecutive games with at least 30 points as Atlanta starts to climb the Eastern Conference standings.

Green has taken on a complementary offensive role for the Warriors in recent years, a trend that's continued this season as he's averaging 8.2 points, but there are still few players who make a larger all-around impact. He's the Dubs' defensive stalwart while also helping run the offense.

The 31-year-old Michigan State product has averaged 8.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting 55.1 percent from the field in 20 appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Randle has taken a slight step back from his breakout 2020-21 season, but he's still playing a critical role for the Knicks. He's putting up 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game amid the team's 11-11 start.

2K Sports predicted a bounce back from the 2021 All-Star:

"Since arriving in the Big Apple, Julius Randle has been the King of New York—but lately the Knicks have struggled. Randle is oozing with talent and is a proven playmaker, so his rating deduction says more about the current state of the Knicks, rather than a major drop off in his game. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is experimenting with the lineup at the moment, but fans should expect Randle and company to get back on track soon."

NBA 2K22 was released in September and is available on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.