Kings' Tristan Thompson Being Sued for Child Support by Maralee Nichols

Maralee Nichols is suing Sacramento Kings center Tristan Thompson for child support and pregnancy-related expenses ahead of giving birth to a baby boy.

According to Ruth Styles of the Daily Mail, court documents show that Nichols is due to give birth on Friday, and she has said Thompson is the father.

Thompson, who has two other children, including a 3-year-old daughter named True with Khloe Kardashian, has reportedly requested a paternity test when the baby is born, although he has not denied possibly being the father of Nichols' child.

Court docs reportedly show that Thompson and Nichols had sex while he was in Houston celebrating his 30th birthday, although he said the encounter was essentially a one-night stand.

Meanwhile, Nichols' lawyers said they engaged in an affair for at least five months before that night in Houston and continued to see each other after that.

Thompson and Kardashian were still in a relationship at the time of the March encounter, although their breakup was reported in June.

While Nichols has reportedly asked for the child support case to be held in her current home state of California, Thompson has asked for it to be moved to Texas, which is where the March affair occurred.

Thompson is in the midst of his 11th NBA season and his first with the Kings. He previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

The one-time NBA champion is averaging 5.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest in 15 games this season.

Per Spotrac, Thompson is under contract through the end of this season and will earn a total of $9.72 million.