Big E Wants WrestleMania Match vs. Fury; Lesnar WWE Return Rumor; AEW Contract Rumors

Big E Talks Potential WrestleMania Match vs. Tyson Fury

WWE champion Big E is open to a massive crossover match at WrestleMania against one of the top boxers in the world.

In an interview with Gary Stonehouse of The Sun, Big E suggested the possibility of locking horns with Tyson Fury on The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"Tyson Fury is arguably the best boxer on the planet. Some say Canelo [Alvarez], but Fury is a mega-star and a fan of what we do. He's dipped into it and he's a guy who understands entertainment. I can't say there's a better choice than Tyson Fury. I think Tyson Fury would be a lot of fun.

"That's what we do at WrestleMania. It's about theatrics, entertainment, and being larger than life. So, if we are going to do it, that would be the place to do it. So I am open to a Tyson Fury WrestleMania match. As absurd as it may be to some, it would be a lot of fun."

In addition to being an undefeated heavyweight champion coming off a knockout win over Deontay Wilder in October, Fury has some WWE experience.

In 2019, Fury entered into a short-term feud with Braun Strowman and beat him by count-out at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He later joined forces with Strowman on an episode of SmackDown in England to take down The B-Team.

Fury's size, athleticism and charisma make him an ideal fit for professional wrestling, and it seems possible he will return to WWE at some point.

Earlier this year, Fury divulged he was supposed to have a match against Drew McIntyre at a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in 2020, but it was called off due to COVID-19.

An eventual match against McIntyre could still be on the table, but facing Big E for the WWE title at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas, next year would be a huge deal, and it may be realistic since there is no clear opponent for Big E right now.

WWE Reportedly Changed Plans for Lesnar

After being off television since the Oct. 29 episode of SmackDown due to a storyline suspension, Brock Lesnar is set return Friday night.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), the original plan called for Lesnar to return on the Dec. 10 episode of SmackDown in Los Angeles. The angle would have seen Lesnar appear while still suspended by buying a ticket.

Instead, Lesnar will appear on Friday's SmackDown in San Antonio after last week's SmackDown focused on Kayla Braxton getting confirmation of The Beast Incarnate's return.

Lesnar was given a storyline suspension after attacking referees and WWE official Adam Pearce on SmackDown the night after losing a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

That match ended in controversial fashion, as Paul Heyman threw the title belt in between Reigns and Lesnar, leading to questions about who Heyman is actually supporting.

Lesnar figures to continue his rivalry with Reigns on Friday night, which could lead to a rematch between them either at the Day 1 pay-per-view on Jan. 1 or at the Royal Rumble in late January.

Lesnar has long been one of WWE's biggest stars and draws, and with him being involved with WWE's biggest full-time star in Reigns, Friday's SmackDown looks like a can't-miss affair.

Major AEW Contracts Reportedly Expiring Soon

Some big names in AEW reportedly could see their contracts expire soon.

According to Meltzer (h/t Mukherjee), many of the wrestlers who have been signed with AEW from the start have contracts that run through Dec. 31, 2021, although the deals include two option years as well.

That means AEW President Tony Khan can exercise the options, which would take the contracts through Dec. 31, 2023.

Meltzer noted that Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes and AEW World champion "Hangman" Adam Page are among those who fit into that particular category.

The Young Bucks also would have been part of that group, but Meltzer reported that Khan already picked up the two option years in their contract.

While it is possible some of the AEW wrestlers with expiring contracts could become free agents at the end of the year, Meltzer wrote that he "would expect" all of their options to be picked up.

Omega, Cody and Brandi are all AEW executives in addition to on-screen performers, while Jericho and Page are two of the company's biggest stars, so it would be surprising if any of them are let go.

AEW may need to be more selective with who it re-signs, though, as its roster has grown significantly over the past year because of some of the released WWE Superstars it has signed.

That means there could be some turnover in the middle and lower parts of the roster, but the top-tier performers don't figure to be going anywhere for quite some time.

