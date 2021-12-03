Chris Paul, Suns Beat Pistons for Franchise-Record 18th Straight Win

AP Photo/Matt York

No-loss November has carried into December for the Phoenix Suns.

While Devin Booker, who coined the phrase for their undefeated efforts last month, was sidelined with a hamstring injury, Phoenix extended its winning streak to an astounding 18 games with a 114-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

The 18 straight wins set a franchise record and set the stage for a thrilling Friday night clash with the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Chris Paul (12 points, 12 assists and two steals) and Deandre Ayton (17 points and 12 rebounds) led the way with double-doubles in a balanced effort against the Pistons. They were two of seven Suns who finished in double figures with Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne each posting a team-high 19 points.

The Suns also caught fire from three-point range for stretches (57.1 percent) and survived a lackluster third quarter thanks to a strong finishing kick.

Jerami Grant was the bright spot for the Pistons and posted 34 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

The question now becomes how far can the Suns extend this streak as they get into a December schedule that features road games against the Warriors, L.A. Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.

That doesn't even include a home date with Golden State on Christmas Day.

Chances are Phoenix will not go a second consecutive month without a loss, but it has played its way to the top of the Western Conference standings at 19-3.

The Warriors are 18-3, so the winner of Friday's game will have temporary bragging rights as the Western Conference playoff chase heats up.