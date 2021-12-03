MLB Players Change Twitter Profile Pictures to Blank Silhouettes Amid Lockout

AP Photo/LM Otero

MLB players are responding after the league removed all of their profile pictures on MLB.com on Thursday due to the lockout.

While MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said they are legally obligated to remove all player likenesses, players are still replacing their Twitter photos with generic silhouettes in response to the league's actions.

New York Mets pitcher Trevor Williams told ESPN's Joon Lee that the decision to change their profile pictures started off as a joke in a small group text.

"It was just being silly," Williams said. "It's a meme. When you think about it, by us posting a picture of what MLB does, we're doubling down on what they're doing. It's not supposed to be serious."

The 2021 lockout is the first MLB work stoppage since 1994-95.