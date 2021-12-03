X

    MLB Players Change Twitter Profile Pictures to Blank Silhouettes Amid Lockout

    Erin WalshDecember 3, 2021

    AP Photo/LM Otero

    MLB players are responding after the league removed all of their profile pictures on MLB.com on Thursday due to the lockout. 

    While MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said they are legally obligated to remove all player likenesses, players are still replacing their Twitter photos with generic silhouettes in response to the league's actions. 

    New York Mets pitcher Trevor Williams told ESPN's Joon Lee that the decision to change their profile pictures started off as a joke in a small group text. 

    "It was just being silly," Williams said. "It's a meme. When you think about it, by us posting a picture of what MLB does, we're doubling down on what they're doing. It's not supposed to be serious."

    Trevor Williams @MeLlamoTrevor

    It’s amazing to see players around the league change their avi in solidarity. MLB can take away our image but never our LIKENESS!

    Johnny Cueto @JohnnyCueto

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewProfilePic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewProfilePic</a> 🖼 <a href="https://twitter.com/cmkuiper?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cmkuiper</a> <a href="https://t.co/mOoM60qIQT">pic.twitter.com/mOoM60qIQT</a>

    Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May @IamTrevorMay

    I can still tweet right?

    Zack Godley @godleyzt

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewProfilePic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewProfilePic</a> <a href="https://t.co/5y56lqlO5G">pic.twitter.com/5y56lqlO5G</a>

    Steven Souza @SouzaJr

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewProfilePic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewProfilePic</a> <a href="https://t.co/0Xd842mC4T">pic.twitter.com/0Xd842mC4T</a>

    Randy Dobnak @Dobnak_

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewProfilePic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewProfilePic</a>* <a href="https://t.co/i08aQaJGLO">pic.twitter.com/i08aQaJGLO</a>

    The 2021 lockout is the first MLB work stoppage since 1994-95.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.