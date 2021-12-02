Jazz Governor Ryan Smith to Serve as Tony Finau’s Caddie at 2021 Hero World Challenge

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith will serve as Tony Finau's caddie at the 2021 Hero World Challenge.

Finau said Smith serving as his caddie was a long time in the making.

"Ryan has been a good friend of mine," Finau told Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel. "I gave him a shout about six weeks ago and asked him if he would mind. He was more than happy to be here. He's been a great friend and a great mentor."

Finau was born and raised in Salt Lake City. Smith purchased the Jazz from the Miller family last December.