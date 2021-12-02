X

    Jazz Governor Ryan Smith to Serve as Tony Finau’s Caddie at 2021 Hero World Challenge

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 3, 2021

    Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith will serve as Tony Finau's caddie at the 2021 Hero World Challenge.

    Ryan Smith @RyanQualtrics

    Time to go low. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/teamutah?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#teamutah</a> <br>Caddie rules: Show up,Keep up,Shut up <a href="https://t.co/3gkOlAxE9X">https://t.co/3gkOlAxE9X</a>

    Finau said Smith serving as his caddie was a long time in the making.

    "Ryan has been a good friend of mine," Finau told Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel. "I gave him a shout about six weeks ago and asked him if he would mind. He was more than happy to be here. He's been a great friend and a great mentor."

    Finau was born and raised in Salt Lake City. Smith purchased the Jazz from the Miller family last December. 

