HSBB Players FaceTime with Tom Brady After Accidentally Adding Bucs' Murphy-Bunting

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Usually, a wrong number is a momentary embarrassment. Sometimes it's a lifelong friendship.

And sometimes you wind up on a FaceTime call with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The latter was the case for a group of Michigan high school students, who accidentally added Buccaneers Sean Murphy-Bunting to their basketball team group chat.

P. Jason Whalen, the father of one of the boys, recounted the story on Twitter:

"That was sweet," Brady told reporters. "I didn't know who it was. [Leonard] said, 'Here's my boy' or whatever he said. It was nice. It would have been nice for me when I had been in high school, too."

Suffice it to say, punching a couple keys in wrong wound up giving those boys a memory that will last the rest of their lives.