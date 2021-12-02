X

    HSBB Players FaceTime with Tom Brady After Accidentally Adding Bucs' Murphy-Bunting

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 3, 2021

    Usually, a wrong number is a momentary embarrassment. Sometimes it's a lifelong friendship

    And sometimes you wind up on a FaceTime call with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    The latter was the case for a group of Michigan high school students, who accidentally added Buccaneers Sean Murphy-Bunting to their basketball team group chat. 

    P. Jason Whalen, the father of one of the boys, recounted the story on Twitter:

    P. Jason Whalen @pjwhalen16

    The boys are like “yes, if this is XXXX.” The guy replies, “no, this is Sean. Do you know who I am?” Of course they think it’s their teammate messing with them. After some back and forth the guy says “this is <a href="https://twitter.com/seanbunting_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@seanbunting_</a> ” and he sends a selfie in the Bucs locker room… <a href="https://t.co/qdrbTzE0Fo">pic.twitter.com/qdrbTzE0Fo</a>

    P. Jason Whalen @pjwhalen16

    Naturally the boys are getting greedy now, and besides asking the guys to have big weeks for their fantasy football team, they want to see the GOAT!

    P. Jason Whalen @pjwhalen16

    Fournette stays on FaceTime for a good 10 minutes while <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> finishes up a meeting. The boys are absolutely losing it during this. After some time passes he pops up on the screen and says “What’s up fellas?!?!” The boys lose their minds… <a href="https://t.co/JBwTtsKrRg">pic.twitter.com/JBwTtsKrRg</a>

    "That was sweet," Brady told reporters. "I didn't know who it was. [Leonard] said, 'Here's my boy' or whatever he said. It was nice. It would have been nice for me when I had been in high school, too."

    Suffice it to say, punching a couple keys in wrong wound up giving those boys a memory that will last the rest of their lives. 

