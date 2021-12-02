HSBB Players FaceTime with Tom Brady After Accidentally Adding Bucs' Murphy-Bunting

HSBB Players FaceTime with Tom Brady After Accidentally Adding Bucs' Murphy-BuntingDecember 3, 2021
Usually, a wrong number is a momentary embarrassment. Sometimes it's a lifelong friendship.
And sometimes you wind up on a FaceTime call with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The latter was the case for a group of Michigan high school students, who accidentally added Buccaneers Sean Murphy-Bunting to their basketball team group chat.
P. Jason Whalen, the father of one of the boys, recounted the story on Twitter:
P. Jason Whalen @pjwhalen16
The boys are like “yes, if this is XXXX.” The guy replies, “no, this is Sean. Do you know who I am?” Of course they think it’s their teammate messing with them. After some back and forth the guy says “this is <a href="https://twitter.com/seanbunting_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@seanbunting_</a> ” and he sends a selfie in the Bucs locker room… <a href="https://t.co/qdrbTzE0Fo">pic.twitter.com/qdrbTzE0Fo</a>
P. Jason Whalen @pjwhalen16
Fournette stays on FaceTime for a good 10 minutes while <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> finishes up a meeting. The boys are absolutely losing it during this. After some time passes he pops up on the screen and says “What’s up fellas?!?!” The boys lose their minds… <a href="https://t.co/JBwTtsKrRg">pic.twitter.com/JBwTtsKrRg</a>
"That was sweet," Brady told reporters. "I didn't know who it was. [Leonard] said, 'Here's my boy' or whatever he said. It was nice. It would have been nice for me when I had been in high school, too."
Suffice it to say, punching a couple keys in wrong wound up giving those boys a memory that will last the rest of their lives.