Video: Arkansas-Pine Bluff HC Solomon Bozeman Makes Team Run Sprints During Timeout

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

A break in play was anything but for Arkansas-Pine Bluff during Wednesday's 83-64 loss to No. 19 Iowa State.

Early into the second half, Golden Lions head coach Solomon Bozeman called a timeout and made his players run from baseline to baseline before returning to the bench:

If Bozeman wanted to send a message to his team, then it may not have resonated. Arkansas-Pine Bluff trailed by 20 points, 44-24, when the timeout was called and did little to eat into the deficit for the remainder of the game.

When your team is en route to an eighth loss in nine games, sometimes drastic steps are required. Mid-game wind sprints may not be the most sensible strategy to deploy, though.