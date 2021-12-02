Beth Phoenix Announces She's Stepping Away from WWE NXT Broadcasting Booth

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix announced Thursday that she will step away from the NXT broadcast team following Sunday's NXT WarGames pay-per-view.

Phoenix released a statement regarding the decision on Twitter, citing a desire to spend more time with her family:

The 41-year-old Phoenix became the youngest WWE Hall of Famer in 2017 and subsequently became a full-time part of the NXT announce team in May 2019, replacing Percy Watson alongside Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness.

Phoenix, Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett have worked together as the NXT announce team since August 2020.

The team of Phoenix, Joseph and Barrett has had obvious chemistry from the start, making them one of the best announcing trios in pro wrestling.

Prior to trying her hand at announcing, Phoenix was a hugely successful wrestler in WWE, holding the Women's Championship three times and Divas Championship once during her stint with the company from 2006 to 2012.

In retirement, Phoenix married and had two children with fellow WWE legend Edge, who has subsequently returned to WWE as an in-ring performer.

Phoenix has competed in a handful of matches for WWE since her retirement in 2012, including the 2018 and 2020 Women's Royal Rumble matches. She also teamed with Natalya against Sasha Banks and Bayley, Tamina and Nia Jax and The IIconics in a Fatal 4-Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

After The Miz made his WWE return on Monday's episode of Raw alongside his wife, former WWE Divas champion Maryse, by interrupting Edge, there was some speculation among fans that it could lead to a mixed tag team match.

Edge and Phoenix have never teamed together despite being a real-life couple, meaning a tag team match pitting them against The Miz and Maryse at the Day 1 pay-per-view on Jan. 1 would be a fresh matchup.

Phoenix didn't confirm any future plans aside from saying she will remain part of WWE, but stepping down from the NXT announce team would seemingly free her up to take part in a program with Edge, Miz and Maryse.

Even if Phoenix never returns to commentary, she was a true trailblazer, as she enjoyed a successful run in a position that has largely been occupied by men over the course of wrestling history.

