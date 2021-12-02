Evander Kane Allegedly Points Gun at Estranged Wife Anna on Video

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Anna Kane, the estranged wife of San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane, has released a video allegedly showing him pointing a gun at her.

Per TMZ Sports, Anna Kane posted the video on her social media page with the caption "pointing a loaded gun at me."

The video is allegedly of Evander Kane walking through a garage and pointing a gun in various directions before the footage stops.

In a statement to TMZ Sports, the winger's attorneys addressed the video:

"She posted videos, taken intentionally out of context, from a professional photo shoot both parties participated in back in 2020. Her conduct, unfortunately, is consistent with her prior actions throughout this [divorce] case. Each time, we hope it will be the last. Each time, we strive to keep the peace and put the best foot forward. Each time, Evander is exonerated and Ms. Kane's allegations are unsubstantiated."

In September, A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported that Anna Kane accused her estranged husband of sexual assault and domestic battery in a domestic violence restraining order application filed as part of her divorce case.

Travis Krepelka, Evander Kane's attorney, denied the accusation on behalf of his client in a statement provided to Perez.

"To be clear, Evander denies ever abusing Ms. Kane or their daughter Kensington, whom he cherishes," Krepelka's said in the statement. "He recognizes that they have many years ahead of them as co-parents, during which they will have to work together, which makes it that much more frustrating that she has chosen this path."

Evander obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Anna in August after saying she punched him in the face multiple times in the past, per TMZ Sports.

Both domestic violence restraining order filings were dropped in October to move forward with other issues over their pending divorce.

Kane recently finished a 21-game suspension he received from the NHL for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols. Perez reported in October the 30-year-old allegedly submitted a fake vaccine card to the NHL.

The San Jose Sharks announced on Sunday, the final day of his suspension, that Kane was placed on waivers. He cleared waivers the next day and was reassigned to the Barracuda, San Jose's AHL affiliate.