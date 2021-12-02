No. 11 Arizona vs. Washington Basketball Postponed Due to Huskies' COVID-19 Issues

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The University of Washington announced that the men's basketball team's road game against No. 11 Arizona, which was scheduled for Thursday in Tucson, has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the UW program.

The Pac-12 conference will work with Washington and Arizona to find an acceptable makeup date.

Arizona will now open the Pac-12 slate at Oregon State on Sunday evening.

Washington's next scheduled game is home against UCLA on Sunday, though as Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times noted, that game would appear to be in jeopardy with the school needing to postpone a matchup three days prior.

Arizona has begun its season with a 6-0 record. Its most recent game was a 105-59 win over Sacramento State last Saturday.

The 4-4 Huskies last played Saturday, when they lost to Winthrop 82-74 at home.

The Pac-12 had a COVID-19 scheduling concern earlier this year when Cal football was forced to postpone its Nov. 13 game against USC, although that game has now been rescheduled to this Saturday.

In addition, the Arizona women's basketball team's Friday game against UC Riverside was canceled because of concerns within the Highlanders' program.

As for the recently postponed Washington vs. Arizona game, finding a spot may not be too difficult given that the regular season will go on for three-plus months.

For now, it's unclear when Washington will play again. If the UCLA game Sunday is also canceled, the Huskies' next scheduled matchup is Sunday, Dec. 12, versus Gonzaga.