Freddie Freeman Rumors: 1B Not Expected to Leave Braves Despite Yankees' Interest

Free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman has spent all 12 of his MLB seasons with the Atlanta Braves, and he's expected back for more despite the New York Yankees' interest, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and Audacy.

The five-time All-Star recently capped his World Series-winning 2021 season by hitting .300 (.896 OPS) with 31 home runs and 83 RBI. He also led MLB with 120 runs.

The 32-year-old's resume includes the 2020 National League MVP award, five top-10 NL MVP finishes, three Silver Slugger awards and a Gold Glove.

Heyman has previously reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost shortstop Corey Seager in free agency and can move Max Muncy (who is recovering from a torn UCL) from first to second base, "may have best hope" for Freeman. The first baseman was also born and raised in Southern California, so it'd be a return home of sorts.

The MLB Network reporter also said that the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays reached out.

Freeman is reportedly seeking a deal in the neighborhood of six years and $180 million, per Heyman.

That seems reasonable for Atlanta to pay for the heart and soul of its team over the past decade.

Freeman has been an instrumental part of the team's rebuild after the franchise missed the playoffs from 2014-2017, leading the team to four straight NL East titles.

He'd be 38 years old by the time his contract expired, but Freeman definitely has a lot of good baseball left in him.

Plus, it'd be wise for Atlanta to keep its core together, especially with a young 20-something group featuring Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson and more.

That team won the World Series even with Acuna sidelined after mid-June with a torn ACL, and Atlanta is in position to have a multi-year championship window. That's assuming Freeman is retained, of course.