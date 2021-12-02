T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: 'I Thought I Had That LeBron Effect' When I Entered NBA

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns is coming into his own this season, leading his team to an 11-10 start to the year.

In a recent interview with Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, Towns admitted that he thought he had it all figured out when he entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

"I thought I had that LeBron [James] effect. I could come in and just do it by myself," Towns said. "But this is the NBA. You realize you really can’t do it by yourself."

Towns added that he quickly realized that he needed the right people around him if he wanted to help the Timberwolves be successful.

"It takes a team of people who are willing to sacrifice and be the stars in their roles to really make winning happen," he said. "And it takes more than one person. And especially in the league, we’re talking about we’re playing now, it takes two, three superstars to have a chance."

Towns has averaged 23.5 points and 9.0 rebounds this season. He's had to shoulder less of the scoring load thanks to the emergence of 2020 No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 22.0 points in his sophomore season. Veteran guard D'Angelo Russell has also played well this year with averages of 19.4 points and 6.1 assists.

Minnesota has had just one winning season in Towns' seven-year career, making the playoffs in 2017-18 for the first time since 2003-04 and losing in the first round to the Houston Rockets.

The 26-year-old big man has dealt with injuries in recent years. After missing just five games in his first four seasons in the league, Towns played in just 85 combined games in the past two seasons.

The Timberwolves are currently ranked seventh in the Western Conference. Minnesota entered Wednesday's contest against the Washington Wizards having won seven of its previous eight games.