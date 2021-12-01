Carlos Correa Rumors: Astros Free Agent 'Comfortable' to Sign Contract After Lockout

Elsa/Getty Images

Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is arguably the best free agent remaining on the market, but he's in no rush to sign a new contract.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that Correa is "comfortable" with not getting a deal done before the impending MLB lockout. The league and MLB Player's Association have until 11:59 p.m. ET tonight to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement. A potential lockout could lead to the tax threshold increasing, and Heyman noted that would benefit Correa.

Heyman also added that Correa is generating interest for a potential move to third base. Correa is one of the premier shortstops in MLB, winning the first American League Platinum Glove award of his career this past season. Heyman said Correa is believed to be "terrific" at the hot corner and he would consider switching positions for "the perfect situation."

Correa is coming off one of the best seasons of his seven-year career. The 27-year-old batted .279 with 26 home runs and 92 RBI while recording a career-high 7.2 WAR. He was named to the All-Star Game for the second time in his career and helped lead Houston to its third World Series appearance in the last five years.

Correa declined an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Astros to test the open market, and he became the headliner of a free-agent class full of high-profile shortstops. Marcus Semien and Corey Seager chose to sign with the Texas Rangers while Javy Baez landed with the Detroit Tigers.

After shortstop Francisco Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million extension with the New York Mets this past season, Correa is likely next in line to become MLB's $300-million man.

Besides Correa, former Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story is the only other top shortstop who remains unsigned.