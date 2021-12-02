Jayson Tatum Drops 26, Celtics Edge 76ers as Joel Embiid Struggles

Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics earned an 88-87 win at home over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum led the way with 26 points and 16 rebounds as Boston improved to 12-10.

It was the Celtics' second straight win and fifth victory in their last seven games.

Philadelphia fell to 11-11 after its third loss in four games. Seth Curry had a team-high 17 points for the Sixers. Philadelphia's star big man Joel Embiid was held to 13 points on 3-of-17 shooting.

Notable Player Stats

F Jayson Tatum, BOS: 26 points, 16 rebounds

G Seth Curry, PHI: 17 points

C Joel Embiid, PHI: 13 points (3-of-17 FG), 18 rebounds

What's Next?

The Celtics will embark on a five-game West Coast road trip, starting with Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. The Sixers will also be in action that day and will look to bounce back in a road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

