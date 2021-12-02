Big Ten ACC Challenge 2021: Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Wednesday

William Howard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge concluded Wednesday after three days of men's college hoops action featuring 14 total games.

Once again, the Big Ten has won this series after defeating the ACC 8-6. This year marks their third straight victory in the matchup.

The ACC historically leads the series, which has existed since 1999, with a 12-8-3 mark.

The Big Ten was the heavy favorite heading into Wednesday after taking a 6-2 lead. Iowa and Illinois led the tournament off with wins on Monday before four of six Big Ten teams reigned victorious on Tuesday.

Therefore, the Big Ten entered Wednesday needing just two wins to clinch this year's challenge. Michigan State and Wisconsin came through with those victories, although the ACC ended the night winning four of six contests.

Here's a look at Wednesday's results followed by brief recaps and highlights.

Wednesday's Results

No. 22 Michigan State 73, Louisville 64

Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58

NC State 104, Nebraska 100 (4 OT)

North Carolina 72, No. 24 Michigan 51

No. 23 Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66

Miami 63, Penn State 58

Louisville at No. 22 Michigan State

Malik Hall scored 15 points off the bench to lead No. 22 Michigan State to a 73-64 home win over Louisville.

Michigan State shot 10-of-18 from the three-point line, with Hall knocking down all three of his tries from beyond the arc. He scored the final five points in a 13-2 second-half run that gave MSU a 52-39 lead.

Marcus Bingham Jr. did work down low with 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals to go along with his nine points. Tyson Walker added 10 assists.

Louisville guard El Ellis led all scorers with 22 points, and he got there in just 19 minutes off the bench.

Virginia Tech at Maryland

Virginia Tech overcame a seven-point second-half deficit to defeat Maryland 62-58, with Keve Aluma's 17-point, 12-rebound double-double leading the way.

Justyn Mutts scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half to give Virginia Tech a 31-29 halftime lead. Qudus Wahab scored 18 for Maryland to lead all scorers.

Virginia Tech trailed 43-36 with under 11 minutes remaining, but the Hokies responded with a 23-9 run to take a 59-52 lead following a Hunter Cattoor three-pointer.

Maryland scored six straight in response, but Mutts' two-pointer with 20 seconds left gave the Hokies a 61-58 lead with 20 seconds left. Maryland's Hakim Hart then missed a three-pointer, and Mutts then closed the scoring with a free throw and four-point lead.

Nebraska at NC State

A four-overtime marathon ended in North Carolina State's favor as the Wolfpack won 104-100 behind 39 points from Dereon Seabron.

The sophomore shot 11-of-22 from the field and 17-of-20 from the free-throw line. He also added 18 rebounds. Three other Wolfpack players scored in double digits, led by 15 from Jericole Hellems.

North Carolina State won despite shooting just 6-of-34 from three-point range and 37.1 percent from the field. The Wolfpack got to the line early and often (32-of-42) compared to Nebraska (11-of-15) and also out-rebounded the Cornhuskers 66-51.

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 25 for Nebraska, and Bryce McGowens added 24. The latter player was on the court for a game-high 58 minutes.

No. 24 Michigan at North Carolina

North Carolina outscored Michigan 43-24 in the second half to defeat the Wolverines 72-51.

Caleb Love scored 22 points for UNC to lead all scorers. He also added three steals.

Armando Bacot added an 11-point, 14-rebound double-double. UNC played a very clean game overall, committing just six turnovers while Michigan had 13.

Moussa Diabate scored 13 points to lead Michigan, which shot just 35.1 percent from the field and 5-of-16 from three-point range. Eli Brooks added 11 points. No other Wolverine had more than two made field goals.

No. 23 Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

A scoring duel between Wisconsin's Brad Davison and Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe highlighted this game.

While Devoe bested Davison 33-27 in the points department, Wisconsin ended up getting the win, 70-66.

Both players hit five three-pointers, with Devoe hitting all of his in the first half.

Devoe ended up playing all 40 minutes, shooting 11-of-20 and adding six rebounds.

Johnny Davis' 15 points complemented Davison's scoring efforts, and he also had six rebounds and five dimes. No other player on either team had more than nine points. Deivon Smith added 11 rebounds off the bench for Georgia Tech.

Miami at Penn State

Sam Waardenburg led four Miami players in double digits with 14 points as Miami outlasted Penn State in a defensive slugfest, 63-58.

Isaiah Wong, Charlie Moore and Kameron McGusty each scored 12 for the Hurricanes, who committed just eight turnovers to PSU's 14. McGusty scored all of his points in the second half.

Penn State's John Harrar led all players with 16 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 6-of-6 from the field. Seth Lundy contributed 14 points for the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions led 45-40 with 12:16 left in the second half after a Jalanni White layup despite withstanding a Miami three-point barrage:

However, McGusty then went on a personal 7-0 run to give the Hurricanes a two-point edge.

Those points provided half the output for a 14-3 run that include a pair of Moore layups and a Wong three-point play for a 54-48 lead. McGusty later hit a three-point dagger in the final minute for the 63-58 edge.