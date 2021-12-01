Bulls' Coby White Tested Positive for COVID-19, Billy Donovan Says

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan announced Wednesday that guard Coby White tested positive for COVID-19.

Under the terms of the NBA's health and safety protocols, White will miss at least 10 days unless he yields two negative tests within a 24-hour span. The Bulls have four games over that period, and his availability for a Dec. 11 matchup with the Miami Heat may be in doubt as well.

The 21-year-old is averaging 6.1 points and 1.3 assists through nine appearances for Chicago this season.

He missed the first 13 games of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason.

The Bulls selected White with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft. After serving as a backup in his rookie year, the North Carolina native moved into the starting rotation in 2020-21.

With the arrivals of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, White was demoted back to the bench. He has seen his playing time nearly halved from 31.2 minutes per game last year to 17.6 minutes per night.

Between the shoulder injury and his role change, his efficiency has taken a nosedive. He's shooting 34.9 percent from the floor and 22.6 percent from beyond the arc.

White's positive test represents another setback in an already frustrating season.

His absence will likely elevate rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu, who's averaging 5.8 points and shooting 42.1 percent from the perimeter.