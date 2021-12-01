WWE Rumors on Edge, Liv Morgan Promos; Angle on Why He Retired; Carmella Injury Rumor

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rumors on Edge, Morgan Promos During Raw

Some current and former WWE employees reportedly didn't enjoy the company's attempts to push the envelope in a pair of promos on Monday night's episode of Raw.

During Edge's promo segment with The Miz, Edge alluded to Miz leaving his friends high and dry to get fired, which was in reference to John Morrison getting released by WWE during Miz's stint on Dancing with the Stars.

In another segment involving Liv Morgan and Raw women's champion Becky Lynch, Morgan said Lynch's "greedy" contract was why her friends were no longer in WWE, referring to the releases of Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News), "former WWE wrestlers, former WWE producers, and a current WWE wrestler" told him they thought the references were in "bad taste."

WWE has released nearly 80 in-ring performers this year. The company has come under fire since the releases have occurred despite WWE making record profits.

While mentioning the releases added a layer of realism to the promos on Raw, the fact that they were likely scripted by people who had a hand in the decisions felt unsavory.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Many of those released by WWE have landed on their feet and enjoyed success in places such as All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but for those who are still waiting out their non-compete clauses, the mention of releases on WWE programming had to be frustrating.

Angle Says He Turned Down Chance to Keep Wrestling in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed last week that he could have continued wrestling beyond 2019 but turned down WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's offer.

During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho with AEW star Chris Jericho (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Angle made mention of a discussion he had with McMahon regarding his future in wrestling.

Angle wound up losing his final match to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. The Olympic gold medalist said he asked McMahon to face John Cena in his final match instead, and McMahon countered by saying he could do so at the following WrestleMania.

Regarding the conversation and his line of thinking, Angle said:

"Well Vince said, 'Well Kurt, you can do that next year.' I was like, 'Vince, I'm retiring this year.' He said, 'Well if you wait another year, I could do that for you.' I said, 'No, no, I'm gonna do it this year,' because there was no way in hell I was gonna wrestle another year especially in WWE because all they were gonna do was job me out for the whole year so, I knew—I could see the writing on the wall and I didn't know if I wanted to be a part of that."

At the time of his retirement, Angle was 50 years of age and clearly wasn't the type of in-ring performer he once was.

Angle was considered the best wrestler in the world for a long stretch, and he is in the conversation as one of the greatest in-ring workers of all time.

Injuries caused Angle to slow down significantly late in his career, and it likely would have been difficult for him to maintain a high level of performance for another year.

A match against Cena would have been a far more fitting way for Angle to go out, but retiring when he did likely went a long way toward preserving his legacy.

Carmella Injury Update After Raw

Carmella reportedly got shaken up during a 10-woman tag team match on Monday's episode of Raw.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Carmella took a hard bump on a clothesline from Rhea Ripley that resulted in a doctor checking her off camera. Carmella did continue to wrestle, however, and remained on the ring apron throughout.

Johnson noted that Carmella was also checked out backstage after the match reached its conclusion.

The bout was a vehicle to build toward next week's Raw Women's Championship match between Lynch and Morgan, as each Superstar captained a team.

Morgan led the team of Ripley, Bianca Belair, Nikki A.S.H. and Dana Brooke, while Lynch was in charge of Carmella, Queen Zelina, Doudrop and Tamina.

Morgan picked up the win for her team by pinning Tamina, giving her some much-needed momentum entering next week's match.

Carmella had been on something of a hot streak entering Monday, as she and Zelina beat Ripley and Nikki for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships one week earlier.

That marked Carmella's second major title win in WWE, as she previously held the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).