Evander Kane Says He 'Didn't Lose Any Sleep' over Allegations He Bet on NHL Games

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane wasn't too concerned about the NHL's investigation into allegations he bet on games.

Kane said Tuesday he "didn't lose any sleep over it," per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski:

"It was definitely not great to be associated with that at the time. But they investigated me heavily, interviewed a bunch of different people and found what they found, which is nothing. Anybody who's played with me or coached me knows how competitive I am, so that would probably be the last thing that anyone would suspect."

Kane's estranged wife, Anna, said this summer he had gambled on NHL games and threw games based on bets he had made.

The 30-year-old filed for bankruptcy in January and said that he had lost $1.5 million from gambling within the preceding 12 months. The Cosmopolitan, a resort hotel and casino in Las Vegas, filed a $500,000 lawsuit against him over unpaid debts he incurred.

The NHL looked into Anna Kane's allegations and determined there was "no evidence to corroborate Ms. Kane's accusations that Mr. Kane bet or otherwise participated in gambling on NHL games." In addition, the league said what it discovered "raises doubts about the veracity of the allegations."

Perez reported in September that Anna Kane also accused Evander Kane of sexual assault and domestic battery in a court filing. Through his attorney, he denied the allegations. The league investigated those allegations as well and said they "could not be substantiated."

He also received a 21-game suspension for violating the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported the veteran goalscorer submitted a fake vaccination card. Of the violation, Kane said Tuesday, "I served my time, did my 21 games, and now I'm back," noting that he is now fully vaccinated.

Kane has yet to appear in a game for the Sharks this season and the team placed him on waivers. No team claimed him and his $7 million salary this season, so he reported to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.