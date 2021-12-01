James Harden Dominant as Nets Hold Off Julius Randle, Knicks for Narrow Win

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden had 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks 112-110 from Barclays Center on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant scored 11 of his 27 points in the final six minutes of the game for the 15-6 Nets, who now lead the Eastern Conference by 1.5 games over the second-place Chicago Bulls.

Julius Randle guided the 11-10 Knicks with 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Derrick Rose had 16 points and nine dimes off the bench.

Knicks guard Evan Fournier's three-pointer tied the game at 110 with 17.7 seconds left.

New York then played good defense on Brooklyn's final possession, doubling Durant to get the ball out of his hands.

KD passed the ball to Nets forward James Johnson, who drove the lane and got fouled by Knicks center Mitchell Robinson with 2.2 seconds left.

Johnson nailed both free throws following the shooting foul, giving the Knicks one last chance from full court without any timeouts.

Rose unleashed an inbounds pass to Fournier, who got a good look from inside half court. However, the ball bounced off the back rim, leading to the Nets' win.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Alec Burks scored a team-high 25 points for the Knicks in his second straight start at point guard in lieu of the recently benched Kemba Walker.

Notable Performances

Nets G James Harden: 34 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals

Nets F Kevin Durant: 27 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds

Nets F/C LaMarcus Aldridge: 8 points, 3 blocks

Knicks F Julius Randle: 24 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists

Knicks G Alec Burks: 25 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds

Knicks G Derrick Rose: 16 points, 9 assists

What's Next?

New York will host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.

Brooklyn will welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves into town on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.