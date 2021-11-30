Former UCF RB Otis Anderson Jr. Killed in Shooting at Age 23

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Former UCF running back Otis Anderson Jr. was killed in a shooting Monday night in Jacksonville, Florida.

He was 23 years old.

"Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis," UCF's announcement read. "He was taken too soon and will truly be missed."

Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reported police documents confirmed Anderson died Monday after the shooting.

Casey Feindt of First Coast News in Jacksonville reported his father, Otis Lee Anderson, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder and is being held without bond after he was booked into the Duval County jail.

Anderson Jr. played collegiately at UCF from 2017 through 2020 and was part of the team that went a perfect 13-0 during the 2017 campaign. The Knights used him as a running back, pass-catcher and punt returner, and he finished his collegiate career with 27 total touchdowns, one of which came on a punt return.

He signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted rookie but was waived in September.

Some of his former Rams teammates, including Jalen Ramsey and Sebastian Joseph-Day, offered their support on Twitter:

Rams director of football affairs Jacques McClendon also shared a message on Twitter that read, "We lost an incredible human in Otis Anderson. Never had a bad day and always brought contagious energy! Life is precious, so make the days count and don't just count the days."