Rockets Trade Rumors: Christian Wood Expected to Draw 'Significant' Interest

The Houston Rockets reportedly could be open to moving one of their best players.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Monday that teams will be inquiring about Rockets center Christian Wood and that Houston is willing to listen.

"There is an expectation around the NBA that Christian Wood, who’s in the second season of a three-year contract, will receive significant trade interest and that Houston will entertain offers," O'Connor wrote.

O'Connor added that the Rockets do not have a good chance of retaining Wood once his contract ends in 2023.

"Wood is only 26, so Houston could keep him," O'Connor wrote, "but he’s no sure thing to stay come 2023; one of the reasons he signed with the Rockets over other interested teams was to play with James Harden, and Harden is long gone. Wood can offer a lot more to a team with playoff hopes than he can to the Rockets."

Wood leads the team with 16.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, but the Rockets are in the midst of a rebuild and are last in the Western Conference at 3-16. After shooting above 50 percent in each of the previous three seasons, Wood is shooting 46.1 percent this year.

Houston is Wood's sixth different team in his seven-year career. In his first season with the team last year, he averaged career highs of 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds in 41 games.

Houston has made a conscious effort to focus on developing its young core. The Rockets' backcourt consists of 2021 No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green, who is 19, and 21-year-old third-year guard Kevin Porter Jr.

Wood is a versatile young big man who can be a strong contributor on a contending team. Houston could be best served by using him as a trade piece to acquire assets to continue building for the future.