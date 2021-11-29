Bruins' Brad Marchand Suspended for Slew-Footing Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL suspended Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for three games for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Boston's 3-2 win Sunday.

The league's Department of Player Safety said Marchand's "use of both his upper and lower body to take Ekman-Larsson to the ice in a dangerous fashion" meant his infraction was worthy of a suspension.

He will have to forfeit $91,875 from his 2021-22 salary because of the punishment.

The NHL also noted Marchand has previously been suspended six times, including once for slew-footing then-New York Rangers forward Derick Brassard in 2015.

It's possible Marchand's history and reputation impacted his punishment.

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban only drew a fine for slew-footing Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras. San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc, meanwhile, got a one-game ban for the same infraction.

Coincidentally, Marchand will be eligible to return on Dec. 8, when the Bruins play the Canucks in Vancouver. He's unlikely to receive a warm reception from the Rogers Arena crowd.

Through 18 appearances, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (nine) and assists (15). Even though he won't be out for long, Boston is likely to feel his absence this week.