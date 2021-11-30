Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Cruise Past Heat as Jimmy Butler Sits with Tailbone Injury

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Cruise Past Heat as Jimmy Butler Sits with Tailbone InjuryNovember 30, 2021
The Denver Nuggets snapped a six-game losing streak with a 120-111 win over the Miami Heat on Monday at FTX Arena.
This was the first meeting between the two teams since Nikola Jokic's shove of Markieff Morris that resulted in a one-game suspension for the reigning MVP.
Longtime Heat forward Udonis Haslem said any drama stemming from the incident was done.
"You're talking to somebody who has seen everything but the wind," he said to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang. "I've seen it all. That's over with."
The Jokic brothers were in attendance, but the game unfolded with minimal drama. Denver took control early on and didn't relent as it coasted to a straightforward victory.
Notable Performers
Nikola Jokic, C, Nuggets: 24 points (9-14 FG; 1-2 3PT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, one steal
Aaron Gordon, PF, Nuggets: 20 points (6-11 FG; 2-4 3PT), four rebounds, five assists
Bam Adebayo, C, Heat: 24 points (11-19 FG), 13 rebounds, six assists
Kyle Lowry, PG, Heat: 17 points (5-9 FG; 2-5 3PT), two rebounds, 14 assists
Jokic Powers Nuggets in Return
Denver's recent slide was partially because of Jokic missing the last four games with a right wrist sprain.
Jamal Murray is recuperating from a torn ACL, Michael Porter Jr. is dealing with a back injury that will require surgery, and P.J. Dozier was lost for the year to a torn ACL. Not surprisingly, the injury-ravaged Nuggets are at least a little more formidable when Jokic is manning the paint.
The 6'11" center was excellent on Monday, and situations like this help underline his value to the franchise.
Michael Lee
It's rather hilarious how some tried to question Nikola Jokic's MVP, when it's been clear for a while how his mere presence on the floor makes everyone around him better. Then, you have a game like this, where you know his competitiveness is raging, like, "You ain't punkin' me."
As a whole, Denver's offense fired on all cylinders. The team shot 58.1 percent from the floor and went 18-of-35 from beyond the arc.
Every time the Heat looked like building some momentum and trimming the deficit to manageable level, the Nuggets responded on the other end.
Denver slipped to 10th in the Western Conference thanks to its downturn in form. Another top-four challenge will be tough without Murray, Porter and Dozier, but things are at least looking a little better with Jokic healthy.
Shorthanded Heat Unable to Climb out of Early Hole
Whereas the Nuggets welcomed back their best player, the Heat were without theirs. A tailbone injury took Jimmy Butler out the lineup. Compounding matters, Tyler Herro (illness) and Markieff Morris (neck) were unavailable as well.
Miami got solid contributions from Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.
Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun
Make that 17 & 13 for Kyle
Unfortunately for head coach Erik Spoelstra, he didn't have the horses to keep pace with Denver. At halftime, the Nuggets held a 20-point lead, 63-43, and their hot shooting the rest of the way nullified any progress the Heat were making.
Spoelstra and his staff can probably identify plenty of defensive breakdowns from Monday, but sometimes it's just not your night. If anything, he might take some satisfaction from his players outscoring Denver 68-57 in the second half.
What's Next?
The Heat and Nuggets are both back in action Wednesday. Denver tips off at 7 p.m. ET against the Orlando Magic, while Miami's clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.