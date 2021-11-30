X

    Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Cruise Past Heat as Jimmy Butler Sits with Tailbone Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2021

    Mark Brown/Getty Images

    The Denver Nuggets snapped a six-game losing streak with a 120-111 win over the Miami Heat on Monday at FTX Arena.

    This was the first meeting between the two teams since Nikola Jokic's shove of Markieff Morris that resulted in a one-game suspension for the reigning MVP.

    Longtime Heat forward Udonis Haslem said any drama stemming from the incident was done.

    "You're talking to somebody who has seen everything but the wind," he said to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang. "I've seen it all. That's over with."

    The Jokic brothers were in attendance, but the game unfolded with minimal drama. Denver took control early on and didn't relent as it coasted to a straightforward victory.

    Notable Performers

    Nikola Jokic, C, Nuggets: 24 points (9-14 FG; 1-2 3PT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, one steal

    Aaron Gordon, PF, Nuggets: 20 points (6-11 FG; 2-4 3PT), four rebounds, five assists

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Bam Adebayo, C, Heat: 24 points (11-19 FG), 13 rebounds, six assists

    Kyle Lowry, PG, Heat: 17 points (5-9 FG; 2-5 3PT), two rebounds, 14 assists

    Jokic Powers Nuggets in Return

    Denver's recent slide was partially because of Jokic missing the last four games with a right wrist sprain.

    Jamal Murray is recuperating from a torn ACL, Michael Porter Jr. is dealing with a back injury that will require surgery, and P.J. Dozier was lost for the year to a torn ACL. Not surprisingly, the injury-ravaged Nuggets are at least a little more formidable when Jokic is manning the paint.

    The 6'11" center was excellent on Monday, and situations like this help underline his value to the franchise.

    Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

    It’s rather hilarious how some tried to question Nikola Jokic’s MVP, when it’s been clear for a while how his mere presence on the floor makes everyone around him better. Then, you have a game like this, where you know his competitiveness is raging, like, “You ain’t punkin’ me.”

    Denver Nuggets @nuggets

    Casually slingin' it to the opposite corner <a href="https://t.co/9dlSVxxKx3">pic.twitter.com/9dlSVxxKx3</a>

    Denver Nuggets @nuggets

    17 &amp; 9 in the first half like it's nothing 😤 <a href="https://t.co/kXNUYEamv9">pic.twitter.com/kXNUYEamv9</a>

    As a whole, Denver's offense fired on all cylinders. The team shot 58.1 percent from the floor and went 18-of-35 from beyond the arc.

    Every time the Heat looked like building some momentum and trimming the deficit to manageable level, the Nuggets responded on the other end.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Gabe Vincent and Facundo Campazzo trade triples before the buzzer 🚨 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CenterCourt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CenterCourt</a> <a href="https://t.co/xWnppHKCyH">pic.twitter.com/xWnppHKCyH</a>

    Denver Nuggets @nuggets

    Bizzy from the Boneyard‼️ <a href="https://t.co/QENTj1kn0E">pic.twitter.com/QENTj1kn0E</a>

    Denver slipped to 10th in the Western Conference thanks to its downturn in form. Another top-four challenge will be tough without Murray, Porter and Dozier, but things are at least looking a little better with Jokic healthy.

    Shorthanded Heat Unable to Climb out of Early Hole

    Whereas the Nuggets welcomed back their best player, the Heat were without theirs. A tailbone injury took Jimmy Butler out the lineup. Compounding matters, Tyler Herro (illness) and Markieff Morris (neck) were unavailable as well.

    Miami got solid contributions from Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Kyle Lowry finds Dewayne Dedmon for the oop 🤝 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CenterCourt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CenterCourt</a> <a href="https://t.co/QyapkGJ03X">pic.twitter.com/QyapkGJ03X</a>

    Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun @BallySportsFL

    Make that 17 &amp; 13 for Kyle 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiHEAT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiHEAT</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HEATCulture?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HEATCulture</a> <a href="https://t.co/ntiK6D0jOW">pic.twitter.com/ntiK6D0jOW</a>

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Bam Adebayo finishes through contact 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CenterCourt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CenterCourt</a> <a href="https://t.co/MhESA5uf0O">pic.twitter.com/MhESA5uf0O</a>

    Unfortunately for head coach Erik Spoelstra, he didn't have the horses to keep pace with Denver. At halftime, the Nuggets held a 20-point lead, 63-43, and their hot shooting the rest of the way nullified any progress the Heat were making.

    Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

    End of third quarter: Nuggets 95, Heat 78. Miami scored 35 points in the third but could not trim much off its deficit because of Denver's 8-of-14 three-point shooting in the period.

    Spoelstra and his staff can probably identify plenty of defensive breakdowns from Monday, but sometimes it's just not your night. If anything, he might take some satisfaction from his players outscoring Denver 68-57 in the second half.

    What's Next?

    The Heat and Nuggets are both back in action Wednesday. Denver tips off at 7 p.m. ET against the Orlando Magic, while Miami's clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!