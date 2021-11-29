Howard Men's Basketball Team Signs NIL Contract with College H.U.N.K.S Moving Company

AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

The moving company College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and the men's basketball team at Howard University reportedly made history together.

Tom VanHaaren of ESPN reported the company signed the entire team to a name, image and likeness deal on Monday, which is believed to be the first such partnership for a team from a historically Black college and university.

The players will split the initial money they earn as part of the partnership and will have the chance to make more as individuals through various incentives.

The company also signed Miami quarterback D'Eriq King and the San Diego State football team to NIL deals, although there is a connection with this latest one. Co-owner Nick Friedman played for Howard's intramural club basketball team.

Howard is off to a 4-3 start this season, with a loss to Villanova among its defeats.

The Bison have not finished with a winning record since the 2001-02 season and are looking to make the NCAA men's tournament for the first time since the 1991-92 campaign.