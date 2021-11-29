NFL Exec: Rams Will Force Things to Justify Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr. Moves

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

It was the Green Bay Packers and not the Los Angeles Rams who looked like Super Bowl contenders during their Sunday matchup, and at least one executive believes the NFC West team is trying to force things to prove acquiring Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr. were correct moves.

"I think L.A. has lost its identity," the executive said, per Mike Sando of The Athletic. "At least with Jared Goff, they knew they needed to run the ball. It feels like they are putting it all on the quarterback [Stafford], and he can't do it—like they are forcing the (drop-back passing game) with him and will force it to Odell Beckham Jr. so they can prove acquiring those guys was warranted."

Los Angeles reached the Super Bowl during the 2018 campaign with Goff under center. It also finished with a winning record in four straight years from 2017 through 2020, although running back Todd Gurley and a strong defense played significant roles on those teams.

The Rams traded Goff to the Detroit Lions in March as part of the deal that brought them Stafford, and everything appeared to be on track toward a potential Super Bowl run when they started 7-1 with the new signal-caller throwing the ball effectively to Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

A victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 seemed to announce the Rams as legitimate Lombardi Trophy contenders.

However, Woods was lost for the season to a torn ACL, and the team has lost three straight games to the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and Packers. Suddenly the 7-1 start that included wins over the struggling Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, Lions, New York Giants and Houston Texans didn't look quite as impressive after the consecutive losses to contenders.

Los Angeles also made headlines by bringing in Beckham after his unceremonious split with the Cleveland Browns, and it is 0-2 with him lined up at wide receiver.

The three-time Pro Bowler at least impressed against the Packers with five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, but the offense as a whole couldn't keep pace with Aaron Rodgers and Co. during a 36-28 loss.

The Rams ran 20 times for 68 yards and zero touchdowns in the loss, while the Packers (9-3) tallied 92 yards and a score on 32 rushes.

Perhaps the Rams are forcing the aerial attack or perhaps the recent losing streak is a result of the schedule becoming more difficult, but they have a chance to turn things around in the upcoming Week 13 matchup with the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars.