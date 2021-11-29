Neymar to Miss 6-8 Weeks After Suffering Ankle Injury in PSG's Win vs. Saint-Etienne

AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after suffering ligament damage in his ankle during Sunday's win against Saint-Etienne.

The forward was stretchered off the field after suffering a hard foul late in the 3-1 victory.

"Unfortunately, these sorts of setback are part of an athlete's life," Neymar said on Instagram after the match (via Jonathan Johnson of CBS Sports). "You have to raise your head and move forward. I will come back better and stronger."

Neymar had three goals and three assists in 10 Ligue 1 matches before the injury.

In five seasons since joining PSG from Barcelona, Neymar has 59 league goals and 34 assists in 80 matches.

Injuries remain a problem for the 29-year-old, however, as he has not played more than 20 league matches in any season since coming to Paris in 2017. The latest issue creates even more concern after the club signed Neymar to a four-year extension through 2025 in September.

Paris Saint-Germain still have enough depth up front to handle the loss with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria still representing an elite attack.

The club already have 40 points through 15 matches, good enough to sit 12 points clear in first place of Ligue 1.

Neymar could also return in time for the Champions League round of 16, which won't begin until February. PSG have already clinched a spot in the knockout stage.

Considering Brazil has also already secured its place in the 2022 World Cup, Neymar shouldn't be forced to rush his way back from the latest injury.