Isaiah Thomas Open to Playing Overseas but 'Ultimate Goal Is to Get Back in the NBA'

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is hoping to get back to the NBA but is willing to continue his professional career elsewhere.

"The ultimate goal is to get back in the NBA," Thomas said Sunday, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "I just love playing the game of basketball. So obviously at some point if the NBA isn't an option, I've got to look at options overseas. ... I love competing and I love playing."

Thomas last played in the NBA for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020-21, appearing in just three games after signing a 10-day contract. He played 40 games (37 starts) for the Washington Wizards in 2019-20, averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 assists per game.

The 32-year-old is best known for his time with the Boston Celtics. In 2016-17, he averaged 28.9 points per game before leading the squad to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Injuries have slowed him down since, but he remains active and is currently representing the United States in qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. He scored 21 points in Sunday's 95-90 win over Cuba.