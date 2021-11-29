Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Discuss Virgil Abloh's Legacy

Stuart Ramson/AP Images for American Express OPEN

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis discussed the legacy of Virgil Abloh when asked about him in their postgame press conference Sunday (at the 6:17 mark):

Abloh died Sunday at the age of 41 after suffering from cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. He was the founder of Off-White and artistic director of Louis Vuitton who often collaborated with Nike and Jordan Brand.

TMZ noted Abloh was the first Black man to run Louis Vuitton.

"I think for a Black community to see someone like that," LeBron said, "for our younger generation and the kids that look up to guys like all of us, to see a guy like Virgil break the barrier to be able to go from where he started to being able to work for Louis Vuitton and Nike and all these unbelievable companies as a Black man, it just does so much for our youth."

Both James and Davis said they wore Abloh's products Sunday as the Lakers earned a 110-106 win over the Detroit Pistons.