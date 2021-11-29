Report: Max Scherzer, Mets Nearing Multiyear Contract; NYM's Offer Features $42M AAV

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Max Scherzer is close to finalizing a multiyear contract with the New York Mets, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Andy Martino of SNY added the Mets offer includes an average annual value near $42 million, with the team offering either three or four years. MLB Network's Jon Morosi corroborated Martino's tweet, reporting that Steve Cohen's squad offered him a three-year, $120 million deal.

That comes after Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the two sides were "making progress" toward a deal. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic added there were "growing indications" that Scherzer will wind up in Queens.

In addition, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the Los Angeles Dodgers had grown "pessimistic" about their chances of retaining the three-time Cy Young winner.

While it was initially believed Scherzer wanted to stay on the West Coast, the New York Post's Greg Joyce noted the Mets could offer him a longer contract and more money to come to Flushing. In addition to the Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels had also been linked to the right-hander.

Scherzer is expected to make his decision before the impending Dec. 1 lockout, per Heyman.

The 37-year-old has been one of the best pitchers in baseball throughout his 14-year career, and his dominance continued in 2021. He posted a 15-4 record with a 2.46 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 236 strikeouts in 179.1 innings.

Scherzer, who spent six and a half seasons with the Washington Nationals, was sent to the Dodgers at last season's trade deadline. He was a perfect 7-0 in L.A. with a 1.98 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 68.1 innings across 11 starts.

If the Mets land Scherzer, he'd create a dominant one-two punch on the mound alongside fellow Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. New York is also expected to deploy Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker in 2022.

The Mets were also interested in Kevin Gausman before he signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

It has been a busy offseason for the Mets. The team has already signed outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha, as well as infielder Eduardo Escobar. There's still plenty of time to make moves before the 2022 season begins, and the Mets appear to be far from finished.