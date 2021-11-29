Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $110M Contract in Free Agency

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Former San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Kevin Gausman has agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday that Toronto was among the teams pursuing the right-hander.

Of note, Andy Martino of SNY reported the New York Mets offered Gausman a larger contract than the Blue Jays, though it's not clear how much more money was put on the table.

A nine-year veteran, Gausman was named to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career last season. He established himself as the ace of the Giants' pitching staff in his second year in San Francisco.

Gausman had a career year in the 2021 season, going 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings, all career-best numbers. He started twice in the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but San Francisco lost both games.

Gausman's 4.8 WAR, per FanGraphs, was a sharp improvement over his 1.6 WAR in 2020 and by far the best number of his career.

Gausman started his career with the Baltimore Orioles after being drafted fourth overall in the 2012 draft. He was traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2018 and spent some time with the Cincinnati Reds before signing a one-year deal with the Giants prior to the 2020 season. Gausman signed an $18.9 million qualifying offer to stay in San Francisco in 2021.

Signing Gausman gives Toronto another bona fide top-of the-rotation starter. Jose Berrios signed a seven-year, $131 million contract extension this offseason.

Of note, reigning American League Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray remains a free agent.

Gausman is hitting his stride in his career and could help Toronto improve on its 91-71 finish in 2022.