John Wall Denies Report He Views Himself as Rockets' No. 1 Option in Potential Return

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former All-Star point guard John Wall has yet to see the floor for the Houston Rockets this season as the team is undergoing a rebuild and focusing on its younger players.

It doesn't seem that Wall will return to the court anytime soon. NBA analyst Jordan Schultz reported that Wall's situation won't change because he sees himself as the No. 1 option on the team, but the 31-year-old called the report "a lie."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.