Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Non-Call 'Definitely Fired Me Up' During Clippers Game

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Golden State Warriors earned their seventh straight win on Sunday, and star point guard Stephen Curry was especially animated after getting called for a technical foul earlier in the game.

While speaking with reporters after the game, Curry explained his emotions and how his reaction affected the team.

"I thought I got fouled, so I let my emotions go," Curry said. "And definitely fired me up, fired our team up. You have to be able to direct that energy into just putting the ball in the basket, obviously, after that. So that's where I feel like we do it well, where you don't let it become a distraction for the rest of the game, and it obviously helped open up the game."

Curry finished with 33 points as the Warriors topped the Los Angeles Clippers 105-90 to improve to 18-2. He added six steals and six assists and scored 13 in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.

The two-time MVP appeared to mockingly signal for a technical after splashing one of his seven three-pointers. When asked if he was making a technical sign or gesturing for the Clippers to call timeout, Curry said with a smile, "You can decide. It's open for interpretation."

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said the technical foul over the non-call was the most upset he's seen Curry in a while, but he agreed that it fueled his performance.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"He doesn't do it often, but when he knows he's right, the competitor in him comes out. And he'll kind of lose his mind a little bit, but it often spurs him, like it did in this instance," Kerr said.

Curry's teammates enjoyed the show as well.

"You saw the flurry coming," Warriors forward Draymond Green said. "I was telling Jordan Poole over there, 'He's about to put this one up.' He started putting them up. It was good to watch."

The Warriors will go for their eighth straight win on Tuesday in a road matchup against the Phoenix Suns, who are the hottest team in the NBA. Phoenix has won 16 consecutive games and sits one game behind Golden State in the Western Conference standings at 17-3.