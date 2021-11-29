John Morrison Talks WWE Release in IG Video: 'When 1 Chapter Ends, Another Begins'

Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Former WWE superstar John Morrison was a part of the company's most recent round of releases, and he remained silent about the end of his run until Sunday.

Morrison released a four-minute Instagram video saying goodbye to the WWE and he teased his future plans by ending it with, "the great thing about being a storyteller is when one chapter ends, another begins." (h/t Cageside Seats)

Morrison was one of eight wrestlers released by WWE on Nov. 18, the company once again citing "budget cuts" as the reason for the cuts. That came after 18 wrestlers were surprisingly released on Nov. 4. In total, WWE has dropped 83 wrestlers from its roster in 2021.

Morrison is a veteran wrestler who had his first run in WWE from 2002-11. He re-signed with the company in 2019 after wrestling for various wrestling promotions including Impact and Lucha Underground.

Upon rejoining WWE, Morrison re-formed his tag team with The Miz. The two of them teamed together from 2007-09 and had two tag title reigns as a duo. Morrison and Miz won their third tag team championship by defeating The New Day in February 2020.

After their title reign ended, Morrison and Miz were utilized in comedic roles. They worked a program against recording artist Bad Bunny, which culminated in a WrestleMania 37 tag team match won by the Grammy winner and his partner Damian Priest.

Morrison and Miz eventually built up to a feud against won another when Miz turned on his partner in August. Those plans were scrapped when Miz took time away from the company to compete on Dancing with the Stars. Morrison was rarely seen on WWE programming after that.