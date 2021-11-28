Evander Kane to Be Waived by Sharks, Will Be Assigned to AHL Affiliate

Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks are going to waive Evander Kane with the hope of assigning him to their AHL affiliate.

Sharks assistant general manager Joe Will told reporters on Sunday that Kane will begin practicing with the San Jose Barracuda this week, assuming he clears waivers.

Kane's agent, Dan Milstein, issued a statement on Twitter about the Sharks' decision:

Kane has yet to appear in a game for the Sharks this season.

In October, A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported the NHL opened an investigation into allegations that Kane violated the league's COVID-19 protocols by obtaining "a fake vaccination card he allegedly submitted."

The NHL announced on Oct. 18 that Kane has been suspended 21 games without pay for an "established violation" of the NHL and NHL Players Association's COVID protocols.

Kane issued a statement that was included in the league's announcement:

"I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols. I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey."

In August, TMZ Sports reported Kane obtained a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, Anna, amid allegations she physically abused him.

Anna Kane filed a restraining order application in September, alleging Evander had a "history of domestic violence" against her. Both of them dropped their domestic violence restraining orders against the other last month as they move forward with other pending issues related to their divorce, per Curtis Pashelka of the Bay Area News Group.

Kane has played three full seasons with the Sharks after they acquired him in February 2018 prior to the trade deadline in a deal with the Buffalo Sabres.

The 30-year-old has appeared in 212 regular-season games with San Jose. His suspension to start this season is set to end after Sunday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.