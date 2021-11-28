John Wall Rumors: Rockets PG Met to Discuss Possible Return; No Agreement Yet

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has taken another step as he seeks a return to game action for the first time since April.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Wall met with Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and head coach Stephen Silas on Sunday to "to discuss a possible return to play and a role on the team."

Wojnarowski did note there is no agreement yet between Wall and the Rockets about him potentially playing in games.

Before the regular season started, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wall and the Rockets agreed to work together on finding a potential trade partner for the five-time All-Star.

As part of the agreement, Charania noted that Wall would "remain present" around the Rockets at training camp, but he wouldn't appear in games.

On the Nov. 10 edition of ESPN's NBA Countdown, Wojnarowski reported it was "increasingly likely" that Wall wouldn't appear in a game this season.

"There are no plans for John Wall to play for the Rockets [this season]. It's becoming increasingly likely that John Wall may not play anywhere in the NBA this season," Wojnarowski said, "because the cost of his contract right now is just too prohibitive."

There has been no indication that Wall is interested in a buyout. The 31-year-old is making $44.3 million this season and has a $47.4 million player option for 2022-23, per Spotrac.

Houston acquired Wall and a 2023 lottery-protected first-round draft pick from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook in December 2020.

Wall appeared in 40 games for the Rockets last season. He averaged 20.6 points per game on 40.4 percent shooting and 6.9 assists per contest.

The Rockets have fully embraced their roster rebuild, with Kevin Porter Jr. (21 years old) and Jalen Green (19) both in the starting lineup. They have won back-to-back games after dropping 15 straight from Oct. 24-Nov. 22.