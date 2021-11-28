Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax Reveals 'Lina Fanene' as New Ring Name

Source: WWE.com

Former WWE superstar Nia Jax has found a new ring name for when she returns to wrestling.

The former Raw women's champion announced on Twitter she will go by Lina Fanene moving forward:

Per Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc., Jax's real name is Savelina Fanene, but friends and family members call her "Lina."

WWE has released more than 80 on-screen performers in 2021. Jax was among a group of 18 superstars who were let go by the company on Nov. 4.

In a statement on her Instagram page posted the day after her release, Jax said she recently took a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her mental health.

"I’ve been working through so much—more than I can share—and so I took some time, the full support of the company, to take care of myself," she wrote.

It's unclear at this point when or where Fanene will wrestle next. Typical WWE contracts include a 90-day non-compete clause for released talent. If that's true in this case, the earliest she will be able to appear in another promotion is Jan. 26.

The 37-year-old originally signed with WWE in 2014. She spent two years in NXT before being called up to the main roster as part of the draft in July 2016.

During her run in WWE, Jax won the Raw women's title once and held the women's tag team championship twice as part of a duo with Shayna Baszler.

