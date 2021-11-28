Report: Celtics' Enes Kanter Is Legally Changing His Name to Enes Kanter Freedom

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is reportedly changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Kanter will become his middle name, while Freedom will be his surname.

Kanter has become an increasingly vocal civil rights activist and recently criticized Nike for what he believes is the company's inaction regarding the treatment of minorities in China. The 29-year-old will also become a U.S. citizen Monday.

