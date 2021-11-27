LeBron James: 'I've Got to Do Better' for Lakers After 3OT Loss vs. Kings

AP Foto/Ringo H.W. Chiu

LeBron James shouldered the blame for the Los Angeles Lakers' triple-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

"I felt like I played a horrible game individually, and I hold myself to a higher standard than that," James told reporters after the 141-137 defeat at Staples Center. "I've got to do better for this team, especially when we're going through what we're going through on the floor."

The four-time NBA MVP racked up 30 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in 50 minutes, but he also turned the ball over seven times and made just two of his 13 three-point attempts.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.