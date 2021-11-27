Paolo Banchero, No. 5 Duke Upset Chet Holmgren, No. 1 Gonzaga 84-81

Lance King/Getty Images

Paolo Banchero scored 21 points Saturday night to pace No. 5 Duke in an 84-81 victory over No. 1 Gonzaga in the 2021 Continental Tire Challenge at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Wendell Moore Jr. added 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Blue Devils, who improved to 7-0 on the 2021-22 season. Mark Williams chipped in 17 points and nine boards.

"This was a really big-time game," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters. "What a great crowd."

Julian Strawther (20 points), Drew Timme (17), Chet Holmgren (16) and Rasir Bolton (15) all scored in double figures for the Zags, but it wasn't enough to prevent their first loss of the campaign as they fell to 6-1.

