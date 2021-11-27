LeBron James, Lakers Lose to Kings 141-137 in Triple OT as De'Aaron Fox Drops 34

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 141-137 in a triple overtime marathon on Friday at Staples Center.

De'Aaron Fox led the 8-12 Kings, who are now 2-1 under interim head coach Alvin Gentry after he took over for the fired Luke Walton on Nov. 21.

Fox's 34 points paced all scorers, and his effort was sorely needed considering that Sacramento played without starters Harrison Barnes (foot) and Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness).

Buddy Hield added 25 points off the bench for the Kings. His overtime heroics ultimately guided Sacramento to victory.

The Lakers' big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combined for 82 points in 150 total minutes played. Malik Monk added 20 points in 44 minutes off the bench.

L.A. is now 10-11 on the season (6-4 with James, who has missed 11 games due to injury or suspension).

Notable Performances

Kings PG De'Aaron Fox: 34 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists

Kings G/F Buddy Hield: 25 points, 6 assists

Kings G Tyrese Haliburton: 19 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, 5 steals

Lakers F LeBron James: 30 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 steals

Lakers PG Russell Westbrook: 29 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds

Great Effort From Kings, Lakers' Performance Concerning

The Kings entered this game as losers of eight of their last 10 games. They are on their second head coach this season. The franchise is in a tailspin yet again as Sacramento tries to figure out how to make the playoffs after missing them for 15 straight years.

To make matters worse, the Kings were missing two of their most productive players in Barnes (19.0 PPG, 7.2 RPG) and Holmes (14.4 PPG, 9.8 RPG), giving the team serious frontcourt depth issues as they went up against the likes of Davis and James.

Meanwhile, the Lakers had the benefit of playing with their entire big three of Davis, James and Westbrook for the 10th time this year.

All signs pointed to a comfortable Laker win at home, but that did not happen.

Credit goes to the Kings, who have now beaten a stout Portland Trail Blazers team at home before beating the Lakers on the road. Perhaps the coaching change will bring success to this unit as the Kings look to dig themselves out of an early-season hole. The Fox-led squad's resiliency and perseverance showed on Friday, and they deserve that credit.

On the flip side, this is another disappointing loss for the Lakers. Even if the Lakers won, it would have felt like a loss with the team struggling to dispatch a very shorthanded team in transition on the road. Their campaign has 61 games remaining, but it's hard not to sound some alarm bells after that performance.

As far as how it all went down: The Lakers and Kings were tied after the first and second quarters after an ugly offensive first half from both sides that ended with the score at 43-all. L.A. notably had just two points in the final four minutes of the first half.

L.A. finally got into a rhythm into the second half and opened up an 88-76 lead, but the Kings responded with a 22-5 run over the next 6:31 during which no Laker but James scored any points. A Tyrese Haliburton layup put Sacramento up 98-93 with 2:26 left in the fourth.

The Lakers went on a 7-0 run in response, but Fox layup and a missed James shot on the other end sent this to OT.

Once there, L.A. opened up a 106-100 lead, but Buddy Hield decided to put the game into his own hands.

Hield had eight points in this frame, including a three-point play, a three-pointer and an 18-foot jumper that tied the game with 3.6 seconds left.

The high-scoring second overtime featured both teams scoring 14 points. Neither side led by more than a possession as Sacramento and L.A. traded blows.

Fox shrewdly went for the two-for-one down the stretch, putting his team up 124-122 with a 21-foot jumper with 29.4 seconds left. James quickly responded with his own bucket, giving the Kings the ball with a full 24 seconds left.

However, Sacramento somehow didn't get a shot off as the Kings essentially dribbled out the clock. A late pass for a potential shot attempt was the only notable event in the closing seconds here.

The Kings took control in the third overtime, with key moments including a Marvin Bagley III three-point play and a Tristan Thompson putback, the latter of which put Sacramento up 137-130. Fox previously made his own layup for a 135-128 edge:

The Lakers trimmed the Kings' lead to 139-137 after a Carmelo Anthony fallaway corner three-pointer with 9.4 seconds left, but Davis was then called for a clear-path foul on Hield, giving the Kings two free throws plus possession.

Hield made both shots, and this game was over.

What's Next?

Both teams will play on Sunday.

The Kings will visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum at 6 p.m. ET. The Lakers will host the Detroit Pistons at 9:30 p.m. ET.