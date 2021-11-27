Rose Lavelle, USWNT Beat Australia 3-0 in 2021 Friendly

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The United States women's soccer team defeated host Australia 3-0 in an international friendly from Sydney's Accor Stadium on Friday.

Ashley Hatch scored 24 seconds into the match thanks to a Lynn Williams assist and an Australian back-line breakdown:

Hatch's goal was the third-fastest in U.S women's soccer history, per The Athletic. Alex Morgan authored the fastest goal at 12 seconds against Costa Rica in an Olympic qualifier in February 2016.

This year's top NWSL goalscorer, who is fresh off helping lead the Washington Spirit to their third league title, was making her third appearance and starting debut for the national team.

Hatch's appearance highlighted a different look in a starting XI that featured a younger side with less national team experience than usual:

Rose Lavelle (67 caps) was one of the exceptions, and she netted the United States' second goal in the 49th minute after substitute Sofia Huerta's header win, which set up Margaret Purce's great run and cross prior to the shot:

It was a bit of a homecoming of sorts for Huerta, who played for both Adelaide United and Sydney FC on loan during her professional career. She currently suits up for OL Reign.

Lindsey Horan finished the scoring in the 67th minute after drawing a foul and converting the ensuing penalty:

The 3-0 score doesn't tell the whole story of this game, as Australia had great chances to get on the board.

Kyah Simon had a point-blank shot from about a yard out in the 37th minute after a Caitlin Foord cross, but she booted the ball over the net.

Credit the national team veteran (101 caps, 26 goals) for putting herself in position to tie the match, but the shot ended up being a tough missed opportunity.

Australia ended up possessing the ball 61 percent of the time, and the hosts even had eight shots on goal versus the United States' six.

However, Team USA goaltender Casey Murphy had an excellent evening, making some saves to preserve the shutout.

None was better than when she made a pair of saves on Sam Kerr and Foord in the final minutes of the first half to preserve the 1-0 lead:

Thanks to her efforts, the United States earned the shutout.

Now the United States and Australia will take a few days off before meeting again on Tuesday at 4:05 a.m. ET from McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.