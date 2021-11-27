Lakers' LeBron James Fined $15K for Celebration After 3-Pointer vs. Pacers

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The NBA announced Friday that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture during Wednesday's 124-116 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers.

It was also announced that James was warned for using profane language during media availability:

After hitting a three-pointer with 1:17 remaining in regulation to extend L.A.'s lead to 110-104, James grabbed his crotch while running down the court.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet received the same $15,000 fine earlier this month when he performed a similar gesture after hitting a big shot late in a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the Pacers managed to tie the game and force overtime even after LeBron's trifecta Wednesday, the Lakers received a much-needed dominant performance from James in that game.

LeBron lit up the Pacers for a season-high 39 points to go along with six assists, five rebounds and two blocks.

The Lakers were a disappointing 9-10 on the season entering the game and had lost four of their previous five contests. L.A. was without James in three of those games, all of which it lost.

Much like last season, the 2021-22 campaign has been an injury-riddled one for James, as he has missed 11 games primarily because of an abdominal strain.

The Lakers have performed well below expectations as a result, but they entered play Friday in a virtual tie for seventh place in the Western Conference with the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Friday's fine represents the second time James has been disciplined by the NBA over the past week, as he was suspended one game for hitting Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face during Sunday's 121-116 win.