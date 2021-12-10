Pittsburgh's Jordan Addison Wins 2021 Biletnikoff Award

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison is the winner of the 2021 Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes college football's best receiver in the FBS. Any player who caught a pass during the 2021 campaign was eligible for the honor.

Addison beat out finalists David Bell (Purdue) and Jameson Williams (Alabama) for the award.

Addison, a sophomore at Pitt, had a breakout season in 2021 with 93 catches for 1,479 yards and 17 touchdowns. The 19-year-old led the country in touchdown receptions and ranked first among all Power Five receivers in receiving yards.

"As a kid and playing receiver at this level, that's what every kid's dream is," Addison said in November after learning he'd been named a semifinalist for the award, per Johnny McGonigal of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "For me to be mentioned with the rest of the receivers on that list means a lot. But the job's not finished. I've gotta keep working and, you know, I have to do a lot more to help the team win. Right now, I'm not really focused on the award. I'm just trying to get this win this week coming up."

The 175-pound receiver clinched his spot as a Biletnikoff Award finalist with a 202-yard, four-touchdown performance in Pitt's 48-38 win over Virginia on Nov. 20. It was his best performance of the 2021 season.

Addison is just the third Pitt player to be named a Biletnikoff finalist, joining Larry Fitzgerald (2003) and Antonio Bryant (2000), who both won the award.

Addison warded off some strong competition for this effort.

Bell, a junior at Purdue, had 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns. Williams, a junior at Alabama, had the best season of his career in 2021 after transferring from Ohio State. He caught 68 passes for 1,445 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In the end, Addison's efforts for the ACC champions earned him a great individual honor.