Angle Praises Styles and Omega; WWE, AEW Contract Rumors on Gargano, Young Bucks

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

Angle Calls Styles, Omega 'A Step Above'

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is widely considered to be one of the greatest in-ring workers of all time, so his opinion on the best wrestlers of today carries a great deal of weight.

During a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho with AEW star Chris Jericho (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Angle gave WWE Superstar AJ Styles and AEW's Kenny Omega his stamp of approval as the top active wrestlers: "Another wrestler that reminds me of AJ is Kenny Omega. Very much so. These guys are a step above everybody. For whatever reason. I don't know what it is, but they have the it factor. These guys put on tremendous matches."

Angle has firsthand knowledge of how good Styles is, as they did battle many times during their years together in TNA/Impact Wrestling.

During Angle's retirement run in WWE in 2019, he also faced Styles on an episode of SmackDown, with Styles coming out on top by disqualification due to interference from Randy Orton.

Angle and Omega have never crossed paths since they always found themselves in different promotions, but the Olympic gold medalist has clearly kept tabs on him and been impressed from afar.

Both Styles and Omega have thrived essentially everywhere they have gone in their careers. Styles has held world titles in WWE, TNA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, while Omega has been a world champ in AEW, New Japan, AAA and PWG.

The 44-year-old Styles has been in a tag team with Omos for the past several months, but he could go off on his own and get back in world title contention at any time.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Omega just had a nearly yearlong run as AEW world champion come to an end when he dropped the title to "Hangman" Adam Page at Full Gear. Now, Omega is poised to take some time off in order to nurse some injuries he has been dealing with.

Both Styles and Omega have been considered among the best in the world by fans for years, and Angle's comments only solidify the fact that they are elite performers.

Gargano Reportedly Weighing Contract Options

With his WWE contract reportedly nearing its end, Johnny Gargano is weighing his options for the next step in his wrestling career.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Gargano is "exploring all options" and has yet to sign a long-term extension with WWE.

Meltzer also confirmed reports that Gargano signed a one-week extension with WWE through Dec. 10 to ensure he will be able to compete at NXT WarGames, where he will team with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and L.A. Knight against Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo and Grayson Waller in a WarGames match.

Additionally, Meltzer reported that it is not "100 percent" that Gargano is leaving WWE.

The 34-year-old Gargano has been with WWE since 2015, and he has established himself as the heart and soul of WWE during that time, holding the NXT, North American and NXT Tag Team Championships.

NXT has undergone a transformation in recent months, however, placing more focus on younger and less-experienced talent.

Gargano has still been a central part of storylines, however, along with other veterans like Ciampa, Dunne and Knight.

WWE's apparent attempts to sign Gargano to a long-term contract seem to suggest they still have plans to utilize him in NXT or even call him up to the main roster.

While Adam Cole chose AEW over WWE in a similar scenario, he also had many ties to AEW, including his girlfriend, Britt Baker, and close friends like The Young Bucks.

Gargano's wife, Candice LeRae, remains under a WWE contract, so it is possible his ties to WWE and NXT could result in him staying put.

Young Bucks Reportedly Sign New AEW Contracts

The Young Bucks reportedly signed new contracts with AEW recently that will keep them in the company for a long time to come.

According to Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Matt and Nick Jackson signed deals that run through 2026.

In addition to being top stars in AEW, The Young Bucks are executive vice presidents, so it comes as little surprise that they are committed to the promotion for the long haul.

The Young Bucks have been positioned as a top tag team over the past two years, and they held the AEW World Tag Team Championships for a record 302 days before dropping them to The Lucha Brothers at All Out in September.

Most recently, The Bucks teamed with Cole in a losing effort against Christian Cage and Jurassic Express at Full Gear.

It seems as though The Young Bucks will be a huge part of AEW programming moving forward, as Omega is taking time off, leaving them and Cole to represent The Elite.

Subtle hints of an eventual Cole vs. Omega feud have been dropped for when Omega returns, and at that point The Young Bucks will likely have to pick a side.

