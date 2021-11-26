Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Says He's Spoken to NFL About Officiating Concerns

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Following Thursday's game with the Las Vegas Raiders that featured a combined 28 penalties called, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy contacted the NFL about the officials' use of flags.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, McCarthy said he's already had one conversation with the league office and has another planned for this afternoon.

