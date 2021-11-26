X

    No. 6 Baylor Uses Strong 2nd Half to Beat Michigan St., Win Battle 4 Atlantis Title

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVNovember 26, 2021

    Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP

    No. 6 Baylor pulled away from Michigan State in the second half to capture the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis men's championship with a 75-58 win at Imperial Arena in the Bahamas.

    The Bears carried a slim two-point advantage into halftime following a back-and-forth opening 20 minutes that saw neither team lead by more than six. They used an 8-0 run early in the second half to increase their lead to 13 and then cruised to the finish line to remain undefeated (7-0).

    It's the second Battle 4 Atlantis title for Baylor, which won the event in 2016. The Spartans dropped to 5-2, with the other loss coming against then-No. 3 Kansas in their season opener.

