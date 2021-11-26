Lakers' Dwight Howard on Lack of Respect: 'It's Like I'm an Afterthought'

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard questioned why he doesn't receive more respect after building an impressive resume that includes eight All-Star appearances, three Defensive Player of the Year Awards and an NBA championship.

Howard explained to Tyler R. Tynes of GQ in an interview released Wednesday he was disappointed after he wasn't named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team ahead of the 2021-22 season:

"I think that what I have done in my career, there's no way it cannot be recognized. It was upsetting, at first. But, I didn't take it too seriously. I felt before that I wasn't gonna be on it because it felt like [the NBA] was trying to phase me out. People think I'm trying to blame the NBA for certain things, but I look at how certain things have happened in my career and I know some of these things are not on me. I've watched how I rarely get talked about when they mention [the Lakers]. It's like I'm an afterthought. Like damn.

"I've been in the league a long time. I've made an impact on every team I've been on, on and off the court, and it never gets recognized. So, I thought it was kind of crazy, but I figured I'd get the short end of the stick. I told my friends and the people I'm close to that I'm gonna start working harder and find other ways to generate positive messages to people. Making a list like that is only to get everybody riled up. To try to compare people's careers, that doesn't matter. To compare somebody to somebody else? No. We're all unique individuals. This is a waste of energy."

