Anthony Edwards Says Jimmy Butler 'Ain't Finna Fight Nobody. ... That S--t Be Fake'

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler got into a small altercation during the Wolves' 113-101 home win Wednesday that started when the latter player swiped the ball away after a whistle:

Edwards nudged Butler in the back before the Heat star got into his face. Nothing came of the altercation outside double technicals.

After the game, Edwards gave his take on the matter.

"He ain't finna fight nobody out there," Edwards said of Butler.

"All that walking up on each other, that's stuff for the birds, man. I ain't about to fight. I don't get into all that. That shit be fake."

Nothing went right for the Heat after that moment, as the Wolves outscored the Heat by 10 en route to the 12-point win.

Edwards also provided one of the year's top highlights with a poster dunk on the Heat's Gabe Vincent (even if the play didn't count because of charging).

The former Georgia star finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals as the 9-9 Timberwolves won their fifth straight game.